25-year-old from Canada rescued, airlifted from Judd Trail in Nuuanu

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call about an injured hiker at the Judd Trail in Nuuanu on Wednesday.

HFD responded to the emergency call at around 3:30 PM and a total of four fire units, staffed with 11 personnel responded to the emergency.

The first unit was on scene at 3:39 PM and secured a landing zone near the Board of Water Supply pumping station.

Air one was able to locate the 25-year-old female visitor from Canada at 4:05 PM using geopositioning coordinates and aerial search. Once contact was made she reported having a shoulder injury.

She was then airlifted to the landing zone and transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 4:18 PM.

Hiking Safety Tips:

● Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your

battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external backup battery.

● Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

● Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

● Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning

signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.

