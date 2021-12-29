Pueblo Police receive grant from Justice Department for de-escalation training

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department received a grant from the U.S. Justice Department that will allow officers to receive additional training in de-escalating violent situations.

According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, four officers will participate in a Community Policing and De-escalation Training offered by Fort Hays State University in Kansas and the National De-escalation Training Center.

Police Chief Steven Noeller told The Chieftain he sees the training as a valuable opportunity to expand the tools in his department's toolbox.

The course includes 11 hours of classroom instruction and 5 hours of live, scenario-based training.

The officers who attend the workshop will pass that training on to the rest of the department.