Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the Ukraine border. The call scheduled for Thursday afternoon would be their second in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis. The White House indicates that Biden will make clear to Putin that a diplomatic path remains open. The Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine, and Putin has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. The call requested by Russian officials comes as senior U.S. and Russian officials are to hold talks on Jan. 10 in Geneva.