New COVID guidance shortens isolations and potentially aids in staffing shortages

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Instead of isolating for ten days after contracting COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention now recommends five days of isolation followed by five days of wearing a mask if you are no longer experiencing symptoms of the virus after the fifth day. The new recommendation applies to all of the general public, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

As for those who come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID, the CDC recommends five days in quarantines, however, if quarantine isn't feasible they suggest ten days with a mask.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky the CDC's Director. "CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives."

The CDC says the change to the recommendations stems from new data demonstrating that a majority of COVID transmissions occur early in the course of the illness. However, that doesn't mean you are entirely in the clear.

“I think this is another transition in our response and an update to the guidance as we continue to respond," said Ginger Stringer an epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "I think the element requiring masking for the full ten days, even after someone is released from isolation after five days, is indication that there is still risk in transmission in that six to ten-day period.”

Stringer tells KRDO that CDPHE's intention in adopting the new guidance is to line up with the best available guidance. However, potentially helping the economic sector with staffing issues is an added bonus. A letter from Delta Airlines written to the CDC on Dec. 21, just days before the announcement was made, specifically asked to reconsider the 10-day guideline.

"I do think it will alleviate some of the stress that offices and other workplaces are having around staffing," said Stringer. "Especially as we see an increase in cases due to omicron. The guidance is really intended for the general public.”

However, not all health experts are on board with the guidance so long as there is a large number of unvaccinated.

"There is accumulating evidence for vaccinated people that if we are asymptomatic we are very unlikely to be infectious after about five to seven days," said Dr. Megan Ranney, Brown University’s Associate Dean of Public Health. "As for the unvaccinated, the data doesn’t really back up that they become non-infectious after five days. Yes the CDC has said everyone should mask up for another five days, but we know what happened in May when the CDC dropped universal mask recommendations, nobody masked whether vaccinated or not.”