Man pulls off road to help Colorado Springs mother save her choking baby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Every day, hundreds of people drive their cars past each other, but rarely does anyone stop and think one of those strangers could save their life.

A Colorado Springs mom is singing the praises of a person she's never met before. She believes she owes her baby's life to a man who was driving by her home and stopped to save her 8-month-old girl, who was choking on her own vomit.

"I never would have thought that I would be running out my front door and handing my baby to a stranger," Alexia Kaminski said. "Never."

Saige Kaminski is just a baby. She can't talk yet, but she's going to have one heck of a story to tell when she can.

"I was thinking that it was too late to get to the hospital. I was thinking we were too far," her mother said.

Saige was playing in her room inside of her mother's Lorson Ranch home Monday when she began to choke. Alexia was watching her on a baby monitor. Saige has some breathing issues, and it's not uncommon for that to happen, her mother says.

"Usually it's not as severe. I will notice something is not right and I immediately do the things that I need to do, and, boom, we're good," Alexia said. "Yesterday was not that."

Alexia couldn't save her precious daughter this time. She ran out the front door, with her baby in her arms.

"I thought, 'I can't see. I can't see if her lips are blue. I can't see what's going on in here. It's dark in this house,'" Alexia said.

As she ran out the door, Alexia waved down a man driving a red pickup truck down her street. He jumped into action.

"He saw the scenario, quickly sped up, jumped out, grabbed my baby," she said. "He did what I was doing, but he wasn't in a panic state." "[Saige] started breathing and he handed her back to me and he took off," Alexia told KRDO.

Before the man in the truck left though, Alexia thanked him and asked him what his name was. He told her he lived nearby, and his name was "Dan."

Dan apparently didn't want all the credit. He reportedly drove off as if he had just done his job.

But if Saige could talk, she would undoubtedly echo her mother's thoughts of gratitude.

"I wanted to let the whole neighborhood know that, you know, we have a superhero without a cape. We have a guardian angel. We have something in this neighborhood," Alexia said.