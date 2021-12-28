Five slashed bodies found on roadside in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the slashed-up bodies of five men have been found on a roadside in southern Mexico. The bodies were lying on a road near the city of Iguala in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. The state prosecutors office said Tuesday that all the men had knife wounds on their faces and necks, suggesting their throats had been cut. The bodies were found in an area that has been the scene of frequent turf battles between drug gangs. There are also vigilante-style forces active in the area that are sometimes associated with the gangs. Guerrero is home to the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, farther south.