Syracuse plays for 1st time since Dec. 11, routs Brown 93-62

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 14 of his 28 points in the opening five minutes of the second half and Syracuse scored 55 points after halftime in beating Brown 93-62. Neither team had played a game in the last 15 days. Syracuse lost to Georgetown on Dec. 11, with games against Lehigh and Cornell getting postponed, and Brown was coming off a 70-65 loss to Vermont on Dec. 10. Syracuse didn’t show any rust, scoring 16 points in the opening five minutes of the game. Brown trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, but pulled within 38-32 at the break. Syracuse scored 30 points in the opening nine minutes of the second half, and led by at least 20 points through the final 14 minutes.