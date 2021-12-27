SKYPAC will host benefit concert for tornado victims

By TORRENCE BANKS

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (WSMV) — Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKYPAC) will host a benefit concert on January 7 to help provide relief to tornado survivors.

It’s all thanks to a local student. Greenwood High School student Cayden Bailey posted on Facebook that he wanted to do something to help tornado victims.

His idea led to a relief benefit concert.

The performers for the concert are Bexar, Mills, and several other artists.

“You know, this is the town where we learned how to play guitar and where we learned how to write and produce songs in,” Logan Turner, a member of the band BEXAR said. “And to be able to come back here and play that venue specifically, I think is a dream come true. But then, also be able to do it for such a great cause is something that you know makes it that much sweeter as well.”

The tickets go on sale this Tuesday. All proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Good Deeds Kentucky.

