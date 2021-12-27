Skateboarder dies in hit-and-run in north Portland

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A skateboarder died in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an injury accident near North Interstate Avenue and North Mississippi Avenue. As they were responding, they received an update that someone riding a skateboard had been hit by a vehicle. A community member started CPR on the skateboarder. When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the skateboarder died of their injuries.

Police searched the area but did not locate the suspect’s vehicle. Portland’s major crash team responded to investigate.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 21-354996, or call (503) 823-2103.

