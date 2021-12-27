Libyan lawmakers meet over delayed presidential election

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan lawmakers are meeting to discuss the many challenges that forced a postponement this month of the restive North African nation’s long-awaited presidential election. The parliament, based in the country’s east, is to weigh in on Libya’s election commission proposal to hold the vote on Jan. 24. There were no immediate details from Monday’s parliament session. The postponement was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich country. However, the vote has faced many challenges, including controversial presidential hopefuls, disputes over laws governing the elections and occasional infighting among armed groups.