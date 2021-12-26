Passenger taken into FBI custody after altercation on flight to Atlanta

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A woman was escorted off a Dec. 23 flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after police say she caused a disturbance on a flight from Tampa, Fla.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers received a call about an unruly passenger on Delta flight 2790 this past Thursday.

When the airplane arrived at its gate, officers were told that the woman, Patricia Cornwall, caused a disturbance in the air. That disturbance reportedly led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees.

Based on that evidence, police detained Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent. Cornwall was taken to the Atlanta Police precinct inside the airport where FBI agents responded and took her into custody.

Right now, it is unclear what charges, if any, Cornwall faces.

Delta released this statement to CBS46 News:

“Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta was met by law enforcement after an unruly customer disturbance during flight. Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft.”

