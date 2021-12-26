Bulls win 3rd straight game, defeat Pacers 113-105

By JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls won their third straight. Caris LeVert had 27 points and Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 16 rebounds after missing a game with a right calf injury as the Pacers dropped their third straight. Chicago held a comfortable lead throughout most of the game before Indiana pulled within 108-100 on a 3-pointer by LeVert with 3:19 to play. LaVine answered with a 20-footer and added another basket following a miss by the Pacers, essentially putting the game away.