Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, the first black archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa, has passed away, according to a statement released by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. He was 90.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid, and played a key role in South Africa’s transition from the apartheid era, including serving as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at the direction of then-President Nelson Mandela.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

