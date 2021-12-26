Skip to Content
17-year-old charged in single-car crash that killed his father

By Torrence Banks

Click here for updates on this story

    NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Metro Police have charged a 17-year-old in a single-car crash that killed his father Saturday morning.

According to police, the teen has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, and driving without a license. The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m.

Police say that the 17-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry inbound in the 1300 block of S. Dickerson Pike when the car left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Francisco Camaja-Taperia, the 52-year-old father of the teen, was riding in the back seat without wearing a seatbelt. He was fatally injured after impacting the windshield.

According to police, the teen smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking earlier. Both he and a front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not seriously hurt.

The teen was booked into juvenile detention.

