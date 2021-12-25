Rapid tests in short supply in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Americans across the country are relying on rapid COVID-19 tests to keep their holiday gatherings safe, but many are having trouble getting their hands on one.

The nationwide shortage, now spreading to Southern Colorado. Colorado Governor Jared Polis urged testing before gathering in large groups for the holidays, especially if those groups include elderly or unvaccinated people.

Since many city or county run testing sites take multiple days before your results are available, it's too late for many to get a result before seeing family.

The state is offering free at-home rapid tests, a move the governor received praise for from President Biden, who also announced a nationwide at-home testing program slated to start in January.

To order a test from the state, head to it's COVID-19 website.

The president's program includes the purchase of 500 million tests, which will be ready to be ordered for home delivery through a separate website next month.

KRDO tried to find a rapid test in a number of local pharmacy and drug stores Friday, and had little success.

Some of the most popular rapid tests on the market include the Abbott BinaxNOW and Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test. Be sure to check to ensure the test you buy is FDA approved under emergency use authorization (EUA).