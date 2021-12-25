Nonprofit gives mother ‘best Christmas ever’

By WCCO Staff

PRIOR LAKE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A group is determined to give a mother of four the best Christmas ever after learning she may not have many more holidays to celebrate.

Steph Bagge used to direct a choir before doctors diagnosed her with brain cancer. The Prior Lake mother and wife has gone through surgery and chemotherapy, but there is no cure.

To make Bagges’ holiday brighter, the nonprofit Best Christmas Ever showed up Wednesday night with not only the choir, but presents for the kids, and $10,000 for the family.

“She has a little bit of hope still left, and this has just fueled her,” said Jonathan Bagge, Steph’s husband. “Don’t think I could ever truly put it in words what this means to my wife, but I know it means the world.”

A friend nominated Steph and her family for the Best Christmas Ever. Click here for more information.

