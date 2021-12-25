Man receives gift meant for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City man ordered a gift for his dad, but somehow got a package that was supposed to go to Arrowhead Stadium.

Chad Morelli found two bottles of wine from The Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When he looked at the box, he noticed two different labels — one had his name and address on it and the other had Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s name on it.

“I called around to all my friends, said hey did you send me wine for Christmas?,” Morelli said. “Nobody knew anything about it, so I did some Googling, some more internet searching, read the Christmas card that was addressed to Mr. Hunt, and kind of put all the pieces together.”

Morelli says he’s tried to call the Chiefs about the mix-up, but no one answered the phone on Friday.

