Man puts up Christmas display and spreads holiday cheer

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A West Hartford Christmas display is capturing attention and sparking joy this holiday season.

Rick Bollash started setting up a light display in his front yard during the middle of the pandemic.

“The display I got was Santa Clause with the elves. Kids could take pictures with it and everything,” says Bollash.

He says he even has plans to expand his display, but he’s running out of room in his front yard.

Bollash says he even has a mailbox, with a very special purpose.

“Kids can drop off letters to Santa Clause,” Bollash says.

He says that Christmas is a special holiday to him. “I live for Christmas, every year,” Bollash says.

This holiday tradition started two years ago, shortly after Bollash had to undergo major surgery. “I had open heart surgery, five bypasses, and it was up in the air as to whether or not I’d be here for Halloween or Christmas,” Bollash says.

Bollash says that factor played into his decision to put up his display. He says he even runs a food drive at the same time.

“You have to reach out and help people in the community and that’s why it’s a food drive,” says Bollash.

Anna Bermudez Cruz, a neighbor of Bollash says she is always looking to pay it forward.

“We have been blessed in the past by many people, so we have to give that back,” says Bermudez.

He is spreading a little more cheer with each decoration, each letter to Santa, and each donated canned good.

Old saint Nick is getting help from Old Saint Rick.

