Pueblo man arrested 25 times by police, commits additional crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police arrested 40-year-old Mario Sanchez on Sunday for robbery after he allegedly stole $8 worth merchandise, kicked the store employee multiple times, and was tased by police, according to court documents.

Questions remain about how an individual arrested over two dozen times by police can be walking the streets of Pueblo willing and able to commit additional crimes.

Via Pueblo Police

"When we are dealing with people who have been arrested for armed robberies or burglaries or assaults or domestic violence then it makes absolutely no sense why anybody would be able to necessarily have a low bond after 25 arrests," Local attorney, Jeremy Loew, said.

According to the Pueblo County Jail's website, Sanchez is being held on a $7,500 bond. However, as Loew explains it could end up being a much lower amount.

"I don't believe necessarily that a $7,500 bond is an appropriate bond and if he is using a bondsman, thats only a $750 bond and some bondman are doing it for five percent," Loew said. "That bond can be as low as $350 on a $7,500 bond."

In a crime report delivered to the Pueblo City Council in November, Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said legislative reforms like bond reform and parole reform are making it much more difficult for law enforcement to keep previous offenders in jail.

"We are repeatedly arresting violent offenders who are carrying weapons and using those weapons in offenses and putting them in jail when they happen," Noeller said. "If they are going to bond out of jail, if they are going to be released out of prison back into the streets of Pueblo, I mean there is only so much we can do."

KRDO asked 10th Judicial District Attorney, Jeff Chostner for comment on Sanchez's 25 arrests. He declined to comment on the active case.

However he did say, "As for his consistent release, one would have to look to the judiciary," Chostner said.

Loew told KRDO the problem lies with overcrowding at the Pueblo County Jail. He said this has forced the judges to really consider who should be jailed and who should not.

"They are releasing people because they don't have enough room in their jail. I think that is something that the judiciary is considering. It's easy for the District Attorney or the Police Chief to pass the buck and say its not on us it's on the judges expect for Pueblos jail is so overcrowded theres not room for people so they kind of have to pick and choose on who stays and who goes," Loew said.

Sanchez has not posted bond for the latest robbery charge. He is currently in the Pueblo County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 30th.