Coroner: St. Tammany Parish inmate died from accidentally ‘falling from upper bunk’ in cell

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — An inmate at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility was transported to a local hospital Tuesday after police said he suffered from an unknown medical condition.

Jacorey Clark, 39, was pronounced dead after being treated at the hospital.

A coroner concluded Thursday that Clark’s cause of death was accidental.

The coroner said Clark “died of injuries to his skull and neck after falling from his upper bunk in the jail dormitory, based on autopsy results and video from the St. Tammany Parish Jail.”

