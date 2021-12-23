German health minister expects virus surge around New Year’s

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister expects a surge in coronavirus cases around the New Year period. Karl Lauterbach told public radio WDR 2 on Thursday that Germany hasn’t seen a big, rapid wave of new infections sparked by the omicron variant that’s already hit European countries such as Britain. He said that this would change “around New Year and in the first week of January.” The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the festive period and get vaccinated _ or booster shots if they’ve already had their first doses. Police said about 5,000 people gathered in the center of Munich late Wednesday to protest against pandemic restrictions and a planned vaccine mandate. Some participants attacked officers and 11 people were detained, police said.