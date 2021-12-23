Biden says he supports filibuster carve-out for voting rights

By Kyle Blaine, CNN

President Joe Biden says he supports making an exception to the Senate filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation.

“If the only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting passed is the filibuster, I support making the exception of voting rights for the filibuster,” Biden told ABC News’ David Muir in an interview that aired Thursday morning.

It’s the most direct answer Biden has given on his position on the filibuster and voting rights.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Biden at a CNN town hall in October, “When it comes to voting rights, just so I’m clear though, you would entertain the notion of doing away with the filibuster on that one issue, is that correct?”

“And maybe more,” Biden responded.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

