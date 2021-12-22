Woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend after argument at Las Vegas apartment

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend Sunday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that at approximately 10:05 p.m. Sunday, dispatch received a call that a person had been shot inside an apartment in the 900 block of Twain Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead on scene, the release states. He was identified in police records as Jahmal Rogers.

The investigation indicated that the victim had been in an argument with his girlfriend, identified as Shanika Smith, 37. During the argument, according to police, Smith pointed a gun at the victim and shot him.

Police note that two juveniles were inside the apartment when the incident occurred.

According to her arrest report, the two had been “playing” with a shotgun before the shooting. In custody, she provided three varied stories on how she claims he was accidentally shot.

Smith was taken into custody without indent and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. She was booked on open murder with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse/neglect with deadly weapon, according to police.

