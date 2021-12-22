Palestinian reported killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 26-year-old Muhammad Issa Abbas was shot in the back late Wednesday near the al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. It gave no further details, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment. The shooting comes amid a recent jump in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Late Tuesday, Israeli troops killed a man who allegedly attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank. Last Thursday, a Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli man near an unauthorized West Bank settlement outpost.