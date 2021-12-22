Owner of closed nuclear plant faces security-violation fine

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Wednesday it plans to fine the owners of the shuttered Oyster Creek nuclear power plant $150,000 for security violations at the New Jersey site.

The agency would not reveal the nature of the violations, citing security concerns, but said the site’s overall security program “remains effective.”

Holtec Decommissioning International LLC has 30 days to pay the fine or contest it.

The company issued a statement saying that “protecting the security and safety of the public is the number one priority of Holtec International at all our facilities. We have taken steps to address the concerns and overall security performance at Oyster Creek and shared those learnings with our fleet to prevent a reoccurrence.”

The plant, in the Forked River section of Lacey Township, on the Jersey Shore, shut down in 2018 and is being decommissioned, a process that involves removing and storing nuclear fuel that had been used at the plant.

The nuclear agency said it conducted inspections between May and July and found “apparent violations” of security regulations.

It notified Holtec of the violations in late July and met with the company about what it called a “pre-decisional enforcement conference” in October.

The NRC said Holtec has taken steps to address the violations.