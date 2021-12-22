Las Vegas man sentenced for skimming credit card info to buy luxury items

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to 111 months in prison for using skimming devices to steal victims’ identities and credit card account information to buy luxury items.

According to court documents, from Jan. 1, 2013 to Jan. 3, 2017, Fausto Teixeira Martins Neto (41) — also known as “Margrello,” “Fausto Neto,” and “Fausto Martins” — and co-conspirators placed skimming devices on ATMs and cash-out transaction ticket dispensing terminals in order to steal credit card account information.

Authorities said they used the stolen funds to purchase high-end items, such as Rolex watches and luxury designer purses, and to withdraw money from hotel-casino cash advance machines and ATMs.

In total, according to authorities, Martins Neto and co-conspirators stole over $2.28 million through their fraud scheme.

Martins Neto is the 14th defendant to be sentenced in this case, according to a news release. Twenty-one individuals were charged in a 2017 indictment for their alleged roles in the conspiracy. The remaining seven indicted defendants are currently at large, authorities said.

