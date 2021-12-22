Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers released their hours during the upcoming holiday weekend.

In El Paso County, the health department will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.

The schedule for community-based COVID-19 testing sites are:

Fountain testing center will be open Friday, Dec. 24, until 2 p.m.

Falcon testing center will be open Friday, Dec. 24, until 2 p.m.

Vaccine and testing sites at the Citadel Mall and Chapel Hills Mall will remain open Friday.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, all community-based testing and vaccination sites will be closed. Normal operating hours will resume on Sunday, Dec. 26.

In Pueblo County, the holiday hours are:

Nomi Health vaccination site will be closed for the holidays

after 3:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24

all day, Saturday, Dec. 25

all day Saturday, Jan. 1

Mako Medical testing site will be closed for the holidays

Colorado State Fairgrounds, 2400 W. Arroyo Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004 All day, Friday, Dec. 24 All day, Saturday, Dec. 25 All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1



Pueblo Mall, 3429 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008 All day, Friday, Dec. 24 All day, Saturday, Dec. 25 All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1



The Monoclonal Antibody Treatment site will be closed:

All day, Friday, Dec. 24

All day, Saturday, Dec. 25

All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1

