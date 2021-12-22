Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers released their hours during the upcoming holiday weekend.
In El Paso County, the health department will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.
The schedule for community-based COVID-19 testing sites are:
- Fountain testing center will be open Friday, Dec. 24, until 2 p.m.
- Falcon testing center will be open Friday, Dec. 24, until 2 p.m.
Vaccine and testing sites at the Citadel Mall and Chapel Hills Mall will remain open Friday.
On Saturday, Dec. 25, all community-based testing and vaccination sites will be closed. Normal operating hours will resume on Sunday, Dec. 26.
In Pueblo County, the holiday hours are:
Nomi Health vaccination site will be closed for the holidays
- after 3:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24
- all day, Saturday, Dec. 25
- all day Saturday, Jan. 1
Mako Medical testing site will be closed for the holidays
- Colorado State Fairgrounds, 2400 W. Arroyo Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004
- All day, Friday, Dec. 24
- All day, Saturday, Dec. 25
- All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1
- Pueblo Mall, 3429 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
- All day, Friday, Dec. 24
- All day, Saturday, Dec. 25
- All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1
The Monoclonal Antibody Treatment site will be closed:
- All day, Friday, Dec. 24
- All day, Saturday, Dec. 25
- All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1
