Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:49 PM
Published 4:12 PM

Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado

KRDO

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers released their hours during the upcoming holiday weekend.

In El Paso County, the health department will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.

The schedule for community-based COVID-19 testing sites are:

  • Fountain testing center will be open Friday, Dec. 24, until 2 p.m.
  • Falcon testing center will be open Friday, Dec. 24, until 2 p.m.

Vaccine and testing sites at the Citadel Mall and Chapel Hills Mall will remain open Friday.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, all community-based testing and vaccination sites will be closed. Normal operating hours will resume on Sunday, Dec. 26.

For more information, click here.

In Pueblo County, the holiday hours are:

Nomi Health vaccination site will be closed for the holidays

  • after 3:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24                   
  • all day, Saturday, Dec. 25               
  • all day Saturday, Jan. 1                     

Mako Medical testing site will be closed for the holidays

  • Colorado State Fairgrounds, 2400 W. Arroyo Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004
    • All day, Friday, Dec. 24
    • All day, Saturday, Dec. 25
    • All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1
  • Pueblo Mall, 3429 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
    • All day, Friday, Dec. 24
    • All day, Saturday, Dec. 25
    • All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1

The Monoclonal Antibody Treatment site will be closed:

  • All day, Friday, Dec. 24
  • All day, Saturday, Dec. 25
  • All day, New Year's Day, Jan. 1

For more information, click here.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content