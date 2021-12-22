Crews respond to structure fire at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Citadel Mall.
The CSFD first reported the fire at 1:21 p.m. According to CSFD, no injuries have been reported.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 750 CITADEL DR E; CITADEL MALL, on reported structure fire. No reported injuries.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 22, 2021
This is a developing story.
