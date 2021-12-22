Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to apartment fire, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that they were on scene of an apartment fire after 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The tweet indicated smoke was showing from the third floor of the building at 3110 Mallard Dr. on the east side of Colorado Springs. The apartments are called the Haven at Valley Hi, right off Highway 24, not far from the Valley Hi Golf Course.

Our crews on scene confirm with fire officials that the fire is criminal in nature, but the charges are unclear at this time. Fire officials also tell us the suspect went on to create a disturbance at a nearby assisted living facility.

https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1473614108016750592

Firefighters were able to get the fire put out quickly, and tweeted that the fire was contained to a single apartment.

https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1473618442636959747

The people living in the apartment were safely evacuated.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has taken over the investigation, and no one was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.