Iran’s Guard fires cruise missiles in military exercise

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has fired cruise missiles during a major military exercise across the country’s south. Tuesday’s report by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the Guard, did not specify the range of the missiles. It said five cruise missiles were fired from onshore and offshore and successfully hit their targets. The five-day annual exercise that began on Monday came days after the breakup of talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has accelerated its nuclear advances as negotiations to return to the accord struggle to make headway.