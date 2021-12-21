Florence mayor claims he was ‘in the dark’ about former city manager’s harassment allegations

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are still many questions about what and when government officials in the City of Florence knew about alleged sexual harassment by former manager Mike Patterson at city hall.

Patterson was arrested in November and is accused of repeatedly coercing his female employees at city hall for sex.

Several officials claim they have been left in the dark on the matter but police records are raising questions.

Patterson, who worked as the city manager in Florence for nearly a decade was fired in late August with no explanation from officials. Then, in November, Patterson was arrested for stalking, unlawful sexual contact, and giving alcohol to a minor. All of the former manager's charges are related to his alleged behavior toward women who worked for him at city hall.

13 Investigates attended Monday night's city council meeting to ask about Patterson's case.

"I was in the dark. What I read in the newspaper is what everybody else knows," Mayor Paul Villagrana said.

Villagrana said he has not been personally briefed about the allegations against Patterson because of an ongoing investigation. Villagrana told 13 Investigates: "What you know is what I know."

Court documents outline complaints from several female city employees alleging sexual harassment. We spoke with Villagrana about how the city protects its employees.

"The thing is, once upon a time, when I was a city councilman, there was an incident and I asked both of the women 'Are you uncomfortable?' And people can trust me, and they said, 'No we are OK,'" Villagrana said.

Police records from Patterson's arrest show a former city clerk successfully sued the city for frequent sexual harassment, unwanted sexual advances, and the targeting of female employees.

Florence City Council members have told 13 Investigates that they can't comment on the investigation.

"With this being an ongoing investigation we were advised by our lawyer to say no comment. I'm sorry but that's what we were advised," councilman Anthony Esquibel said.

Patterson is scheduled to be back in court on January 3. We reached out to his attorney for comment on the case, but haven't heard back.

