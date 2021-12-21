Construction worker shortage in Colorado
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to new federal data, Colorado has lost more than 7,000 construction jobs in almost two years.
This comes as construction in Colorado is already facing a crisis. Crews are struggling to keep up with hiring demands in the state.
The Associated General Contractors of America say the labor shortage is hurting the industry's ability to recover and is urging public officials to put more money into programs that help people enter construction careers.
