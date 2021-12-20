Volunteers help Prodisee Pantry distribute Christmas dinner boxes in Alabama

By LEE PECK

SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WALA) — Prodisee Pantry is in the home stretch of making Christmas dinner happen for 1,500 Baldwin County families.

We’ve seen them fill their Christmas boxes and this weekend were there as they had a lot of help handing them out.

Among the volunteers making it happen — the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

“It means a lot. This is the time of the year — Christmas time — and it’s time we want to share. We want our community to know that we feel a lot of support for the Sheriff’s Office from the community — but the Sheriff’s Office also supports this community,” said Sheriff Hoss Mack, Baldwin County.

More than 80 volunteers took time out of their Sunday to help filling trunks with milk, fresh vegetables, turkey — and everything else you might expect on the holiday dinner table.

“If we didn’t have an army of volunteers we wouldn’t be able to put literally tens of 20 tons of food into our county over the holidays,” explained Deann Servos, Prodisee Pantry Executive Director.

Most of the boxes are made at the local International Paper Factory, whose employees were on hand to volunteer for the second time.

“It’s a very efficient process… A lot like manufacturing like what we do — we want to be as efficient as possible. But it’s also great to be able to take a step away and help people in the community — like we are doing. But to really see how much it takes to put this together — I mean a lot of praise goes to this team at Prodisee Pantry for what they do in the community,” said Randall Pittard, International Paper.

For Prodisee Pantry the work never stops. They’ll continue to meet the need in 2022.

“The need doesn’t diminish. We are here year in … Day in day out… Week in and week out. But during the holidays it is so important to all of us that families can sit down together as a family and enjoy a holiday meal like the rest of us,” said Servos.

