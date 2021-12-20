Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has revealed he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, drawing boos from a crowd in Dallas. Trump made the disclosure Sunday night during the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview show he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. A clip of the response was shared online by O’Reilly’s “No Spin News.” While Trump has expressed opposition to vaccine mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed on his watch. But while other world leaders have received their doses publicly, Trump chose to receive his privately. The vaccine is unpopular with large swaths of his base.