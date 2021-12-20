Pueblo conducts tumbleweed cleanup amid severe wind

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The severe winds that hit Pueblo last Wednesday led to trees collapsing, loss of power to hundreds of residents, and several tumbleweeds gathered in countless neighborhoods along the south and west areas.

According to the City of Pueblo press release, the City of Pueblo Public Works Department will be helping out Pueblo residents and neighborhoods to get rid of the tumbleweeds from the severe wind for the next several days. Cleanup will continue throughout Pueblo until the main streets have been cleared.

The city has asked Pueblo residents to gather any tumbleweeds around their property and place them along the street curb. Residents have until the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 20 to place tumbleweeds that require disposal on the curb.

Tumbleweeds will be the only acceptable waste for disposal. Public Works crews cannot enter private property to remove any tumbleweeds.

You can view the progress on the tumbleweed cleanup on the City of Pueblo Tumbleweed Cleanup Begins Monday website.