MLB sued by 4 former affiliates over minor league cuts

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Four minor league teams that lost their big league affiliations before the 2021 season have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Major League Baseball. Parent companies of the Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City Valley Cats, Norwich Sea Unicorns and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that accuses the baseball commissioner’s office of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. They used a law firm that has represented players’ unions. MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors in late 2020. Affiliates were cut from a minimum of 160 to 120.