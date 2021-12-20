Legacy of late-Bob Telmosse carried on through Christmas Giveaway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For some, Bob Telmosse is known for his popular furniture commercials. For others, he's known as Santa Bob.

According to the Bob Telmosse Foundation, the Christmas Giveaway began in 1983 after someone ran an ad in the Gazette Telegraph claiming his business was giving away free food.

Despite it being a hoax, Telmosse provided people with food and resources the next day. Since then, Telmosse, and eventually the Bob Telmosse Foundation, provided food, clothing, gifts, and toys to families in need for Christmas.

Telmosse passed away in 2006, but his legacy lives on through his foundation.

This year the Bob Telmosse Foundation partnered with the Christmas Tree Project to give away 200 trees. Saturday, families with children were able to attend the giveaway or pick up a tree in the parking lot without going inside.