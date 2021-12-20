Skip to Content
Insider Q&A: Arjuna Capital’s Natasha Lamb

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. (AP) — When Microsoft urges shareholders to reject an activist investor’s proposal, shareholders almost always abide. So it was a shock when nearly 78% of shareholders at Microsoft’s Nov. 30 annual meeting voted to demand accountability from the company in responding to sexual harassment complaints, including allegations involving co-founder Bill Gates. Behind the proposal was Natasha Lamb, co-founder and managing partner of the investment firm Arjuna Capital. Lamb spoke with The Associated Press about environmental, social and governance assets, known as ESG.

