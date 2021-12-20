Bradford Park set to reopen ahead of the holidays

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parks and Recreation says Bradford Park playground is ready to reopen just in time for the holidays.

According to the City of Pueblo, Bradford Park playground was closed earlier this year to make way for Pueblo Parks Crew to install the newly, renovated equipment. Mulch will be added to the park property within the next few days.

Outside contractors along with the Pueblo Parks Crew worked for a total of six weeks to get the playground updated and available for residents in the area right before Christmas.

The playground is located at 1400 E. 2nd Street in Pueblo.

Bradford Park playground will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 23.