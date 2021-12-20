Adopted US moguls skier eyes return to China as Olympian

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — U.S. moguls skier Kai Owens was abandoned at a town square in a province of China as an infant. Taken to an orphanage, she was adopted at around 16 months old by a couple from Colorado. Now 17, Owens is in the mix to earn a spot on the American freestyle team for the Winter Games in Beijing. It’s a return to China she’s long thought about. Her name, Kai, translates into “victorious,” and no matter what happens over the next few weeks in the leadup to Beijing, she feels as though she’s won.