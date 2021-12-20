1 person dead following motorcycle crash on Hancock Expressway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcycle driver is dead Monday morning following a crash with an SUV on Hancock Expressway.

In the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)'s police report, at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about a motorcycle and SUV crash at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

After further investigation, police say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Powers just before hitting the driver's side door of the SUV eastbound on Hancock Expressway.

The driver of the motorcycle was immediately transported to the hospital to get treatment but died from their injuries.

Police say the motorcycle driver's speed and impairment are not a suspected factor to the crash.

The motorcycle driver's identity will be made in the near future.

MCT is taking over the investigation.