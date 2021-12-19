Shots fired during a fight in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Sunday morning a physical fight broke out in a Colorado Springs bar, eventually moved outside, and ended with shots fired, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a disturbance at a bar in the 2300 block of South Academy Blvd.

The fight began inside but police said it moved outside to the parking lot and multiple parties were involved. Then, officials said the fight resulted in shots fired.

Officers said they did not locate anyone who had been injured. The investigation is ongoing.