Report: Iran announces 1st case of omicron variant

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV reports that Iran has detected its first case of infection by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The report Sunday comes as the new version spreads around the world and offers clues about what it may have in store. Omicron is may case less severe disease than other variants and can be slowed — but not stopped – by existing vaccines. Some 60% of Iran’s population of 85 million people has received two doses of the vaccine.