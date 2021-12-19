Skip to Content
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies

By JEFF AMY and RUSS BYNUM
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Republican U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson has died. He was 76. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed the death in a news release Sunday. Isakson rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator and was known as an effective, behind-the-scenes consensus builder. His own views on flashpoint issues such as abortion became more conservative over the years as Georgia’s own politics shifted.

