Faivre leads Odermatt in 1st run of Alta Badia giant slalom

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — World champion Mathieu Faivre held a slim advantage over overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt following the first run of the Alta Badia giant slalom. Faivre led Odermatt by 0.02 seconds. Odermatt won the opening two giant slaloms of the season. Manuel Feller of Austria stood third and River Radamus of the United States was fourth. Radamus crossed the line in a deep crouch. He just barely kept it together as he lost control then spun out in the finish area. The American is in position for a career-best result and could improve on his sixth-place finish at the season opener in Sölden.