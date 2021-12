CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 70-56 win over South Carolina, the Tigers’ third straight and sixth consecutive victory on their home court to start the season. Clemson took control of the game with a 9-0 run at the end of the first half that was stemmed only by a 3-pointer by the Gamecocks’ Chico Carter Jr., and a 22-3 run to open the second half.