Hong Kong votes for legislature with only loyalists approved

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is voting in the first election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019, but they were crushed by security forces, followed by the imposition of a sweeping national security law that silenced most of the city’s opposition activists and led others to flee abroad. The constitutional and mainland affairs minister has warned that foreign forces may be attempting to undermine the elections after overseas activists urged a boycott of the vote, which is punishable with up to three years in prison. Low turnout is widely expected.