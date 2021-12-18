Ellis helps No. 6 Alabama hold off Jacksonville State 65-59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, giving No. 6 Alabama’s sputtering offense just enough to beat Jacksonville State 65-59. Ellis hit four of Alabama’s eight 3-pointers and also had three assists. Jahvon Quinerly added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Crimson Tide. Darius Miles scored 10 points off the bench and made a key block that kept Jacksonville State from pulling within one possession in the final 30 seconds. Jacksonville State led for a large chunk of the first half, aided by a 15-2 run to take a 20-13 lead.