Three shot in Pueblo; juvenile male detained by police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo police say three people were shot early Saturday morning. One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition.

Police say it happened at around 1:23 a.m., at the 2300 block of Big Paw Circle. When police arrived, they found two shooting victims inside of a residence.

Both of the victims, one male, and one female were taken to a hospital. The female victim was reportedly treated and released, while the male victim is said to be in critical condition.

Police say they later learned that a third victim, an adult male, arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released as well.

Detectives believe that shots were fired into the home from a vehicle. Pueblo police say they have detained a juvenile male for questioning.

Police have not released the name of the juvenile.

Police are also interviewing several people about the case. If you have any information about this incident, Pueblo police ask that you call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.