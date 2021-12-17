Utility trade worker says ‘please be patient’ as power is slowly restored across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mike Kessler doesn't work for Colorado Springs Utilities, but he does work in the trade. He said he's amazed at the work the utility company has been able to do in the hours and days since the massive windstorm Wednesday.

Mike lives near the Patty Jewett neighborhood and lost power in his home Wednesday after the devastating windstorm hit. Luckily he still had heaters, so he had his family over to have a slumber party Wednesday night and stay warm.

Grateful no damage was done other than some fallen trees, Mike said he's been in the position of answering the calls of angry customers without power and repairing the lines himself.

He said he completely understands the frustration of customers without power but said, "If I could say anything it would be please be patient. Those folks are bustin’ it and it’s a big job and it will take a while."

Colorado Springs Utilities was hopeful on Wednesday to get power restored to everyone "within a day or two," but an update late Thursday said it could take until Saturday to restore power for all customers.

In the meantime, Mike 's dog will enjoy the fallen branches playing fetch and making the most of it.